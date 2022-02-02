Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Short Interest Down 29.5% in January

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,700 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the December 31st total of 273,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pampa Energía from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Pampa Energía stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.98. 2,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.73. Pampa Energía has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.65 million. Pampa Energía had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a positive return on equity of 16.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 85.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 65,022 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in Pampa Energía during the third quarter worth about $1,451,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 11.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

