Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,043 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $188.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.83 and a 1 year high of $191.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $13,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total transaction of $66,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $22,464,033. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

