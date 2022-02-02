Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,932,000 after buying an additional 498,443 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kforce by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,331,000 after buying an additional 180,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kforce by 660.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 184,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after buying an additional 160,343 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Kforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,786,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 993.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after buying an additional 111,738 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $68.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.02. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.47. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $347,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

KFRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

