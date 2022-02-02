Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 16.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 32.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $701.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $508.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $586.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $642.44. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $432.09 and a 52-week high of $737.45.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

