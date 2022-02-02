Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) and Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Critical Analysis

Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Sino Land has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Group has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sino Land and Paramount Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sino Land N/A N/A N/A Paramount Group -5.02% -0.57% -0.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sino Land and Paramount Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sino Land $316.08 million 32.16 $1.24 billion N/A N/A Paramount Group $714.24 million 2.76 -$24.70 million ($0.17) -52.94

Sino Land has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paramount Group.

Dividends

Sino Land pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Paramount Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Paramount Group pays out -164.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Paramount Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sino Land and Paramount Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sino Land 1 1 1 0 2.00 Paramount Group 2 1 2 0 2.00

Paramount Group has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.67%. Given Paramount Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paramount Group is more favorable than Sino Land.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.4% of Paramount Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Paramount Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Paramount Group beats Sino Land on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sino Land Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, securities investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2020, the company had a land bank of approximately 22.3 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington. Paramount Group was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

