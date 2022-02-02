Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading Up 0.3% This Week

Pax Dollar (CURRENCY:USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Pax Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $945.50 million and $6.36 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00093228 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00017849 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000225 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000611 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Pax Dollar is paxos.com/standard . Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

