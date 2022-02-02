Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $335.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PAYC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $444.88.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $338.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.59, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $296.68 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $387.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.33.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Paycom Software by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its position in Paycom Software by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Paycom Software by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

