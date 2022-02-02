Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $335.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PAYC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $444.88.
Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $338.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.59, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $296.68 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $387.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Paycom Software by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its position in Paycom Software by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Paycom Software by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
