PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $278.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.95.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $175.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.29 and its 200-day moving average is $234.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal has a 52 week low of $152.08 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $206.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after buying an additional 359,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

