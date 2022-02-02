PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $41.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,185,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,609,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal has a 1 year low of $152.08 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.51. The firm has a market cap of $157.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.59.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PayPal stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.03% of PayPal worth $3,517,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

