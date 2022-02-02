PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $215.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $315.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PYPL. Exane BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $45.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,971,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,609,345. The company has a market capitalization of $153.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a 1 year low of $152.08 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.2% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal by 8.0% in the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 751,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,107,000 after purchasing an additional 55,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth $47,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

