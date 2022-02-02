PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock from $310.00 to $220.00. The stock had previously closed at $175.80, but opened at $146.79. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock. PayPal shares last traded at $131.43, with a volume of 979,172 shares traded.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.59.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.29 and a 200 day moving average of $234.51. The company has a market capitalization of $155.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

