PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) and Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) Financial Review

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) and Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.3% of PC Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.0% of PC Connection shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PC Connection and Velocity Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PC Connection 0 0 1 0 3.00 Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

PC Connection currently has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.43%. Given PC Connection’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PC Connection is more favorable than Velocity Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares PC Connection and Velocity Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PC Connection 2.31% 9.69% 6.35% Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PC Connection and Velocity Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PC Connection $2.59 billion 0.44 $55.76 million $2.43 17.76 Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PC Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Velocity Acquisition.

Summary

PC Connection beats Velocity Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories. The company also provides services comprising design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. In addition, publishes Connected, a quarterly publication that provides informative articles on the latest technologies and industry trends; distributes specialty catalogs to education, healthcare, and government customers; and MacConnection that publishes a catalog for the Apple market. The company markets its products and services through its Websites, such as connection.com, connection.com/enterprise, connection.com/publicsector, and macconnection.com. It serves small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) comprising small office/home offices customers; government and educational institutions; and medium-to-large corporate accounts through outbound telemarketing and field sales and marketing programs targeted to specific customer populations, as well as through digital, Web, and print media advertising. PC Connection, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

About Velocity Acquisition

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

