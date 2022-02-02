PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,500 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the December 31st total of 813,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 570.3 days.

PCWLF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.53. 646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. PCCW has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $0.61.

Get PCCW alerts:

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.