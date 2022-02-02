PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,500 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the December 31st total of 813,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 570.3 days.
PCWLF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.53. 646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. PCCW has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $0.61.
PCCW Company Profile
Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.