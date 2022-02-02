Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

NASDAQ PGC opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The stock has a market cap of $692.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 24.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $123,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $203,933.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

