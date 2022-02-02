Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $38.29 and last traded at $36.84, with a volume of 96613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $692.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $203,933.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 3,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

