Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 3,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 34,379 shares.The stock last traded at $36.61 and had previously closed at $35.40.

The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 24.37%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $203,933.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $123,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $692.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.25.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

