Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Short Interest Update

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the December 31st total of 8,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,630 shares of company stock worth $684,122 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 76.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $819,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621,226 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,521,181 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $607,152,000 after buying an additional 353,129 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $195,939,000 after buying an additional 823,110 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,572,865 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $173,248,000 after purchasing an additional 599,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 605.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,864,000 after buying an additional 3,045,319 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFGC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.81. 1,627,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,836. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

