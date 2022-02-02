Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires 17,050 Shares of Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 337,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Provident Acquisition were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAQC. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its holdings in Provident Acquisition by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 143,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Provident Acquisition by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 62,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Provident Acquisition by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Provident Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75.

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter.

Provident Acquisition Profile

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

