Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires 55,034 Shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,034 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Zanite Acquisition were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZNTE. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the second quarter worth $19,427,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zanite Acquisition by 1,081.3% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,181,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after buying an additional 1,081,286 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,988,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the second quarter worth $3,752,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zanite Acquisition by 110.1% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 215,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZNTE opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.17.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

