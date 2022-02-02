Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 250,000 Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEHAU)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEHAU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEHAU. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,084,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,090,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,449,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,056,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,535,000.

AEHAU opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $10.61.

