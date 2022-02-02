Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Declares Dividend of $0.10 (LON:PSH)

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:PSH opened at GBX 2,826.27 ($38.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.97, a current ratio of 24.04 and a quick ratio of 22.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,942.01. Pershing Square has a 12 month low of GBX 2,425 ($32.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,125 ($42.01).
About Pershing Square
