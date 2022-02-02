Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Declares Dividend of $0.10 (LON:PSH)

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:PSH opened at GBX 2,826.27 ($38.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.97, a current ratio of 24.04 and a quick ratio of 22.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,942.01. Pershing Square has a 12 month low of GBX 2,425 ($32.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,125 ($42.01).

Get Pershing Square alerts:

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.