Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 450 ($6.05) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.46) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 535.71 ($7.20).

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 429 ($5.77) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 451.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 367.60 ($4.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 524.50 ($7.05).

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

