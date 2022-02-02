Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $8.82

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.82, but opened at $10.15. Pharming Group shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 800 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53.
About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works
Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.