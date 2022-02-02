Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $8.82

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.82, but opened at $10.15. Pharming Group shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 800 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

