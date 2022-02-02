Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Raised to $104.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX stock opened at $87.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average is $74.95. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.