Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stake Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,523,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 759,915 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Photronics worth $129,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Photronics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,385,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,935,000 after acquiring an additional 123,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Photronics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after acquiring an additional 59,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Photronics by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after acquiring an additional 254,274 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Photronics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,225,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after acquiring an additional 81,792 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $189,594.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $75,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,510. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.