Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for McDonald’s in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.62. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.18.

NYSE:MCD opened at $258.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $193.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

