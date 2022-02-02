Piper Sandler Lowers Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $48.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

SYF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $42.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $35.08 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.03.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 101,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 45,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 61,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.