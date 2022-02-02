Piper Sandler Weighs in on Origin Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OBNK. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $43.26 on Monday. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.11.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 35.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 68.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 164.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 114,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.33%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

