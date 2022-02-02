Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 150.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PBI traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.09. 8,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,385. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 2.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 222.25%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,395,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 55,435 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 51.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 20,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

