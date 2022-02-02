PIXEL Hits Market Cap of $1.18 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, PIXEL has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar. PIXEL has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $224.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,898.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $276.94 or 0.00750538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00242237 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00025600 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.