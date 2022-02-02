Pizza Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $127.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, Pizza has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $507,527.27 and approximately $127.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza coin can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00009749 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00054640 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.57 or 0.00334792 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 65.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.