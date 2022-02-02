PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share.

Shares of PJT stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.47. The stock had a trading volume of 300,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,366. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.43. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $62.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

PJT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

In other news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 13.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 457.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.