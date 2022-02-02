PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $62.50 and last traded at $63.76, with a volume of 515503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.32.

The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.20). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS.

PJT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,645,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,424,000 after acquiring an additional 42,538 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 987,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,493,000 after acquiring an additional 94,646 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 76,899.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after acquiring an additional 639,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after acquiring an additional 45,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.43.

PJT Partners Company Profile (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

