PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PLAYSTUDIOS.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

MYPS traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $4.17. 23,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,129. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. PLAYSTUDIOS has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $13.20.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 26,000 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $122,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $122,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 88,287 shares of company stock worth $381,036.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,339,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $831,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

