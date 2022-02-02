Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst A. Hau forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $28.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.97 million, a P/E ratio of -30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $32.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average is $25.97.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -88.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,365,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,377,000 after buying an additional 122,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,654,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,386,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,310,000 after acquiring an additional 103,939 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 96.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 917,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 449,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

