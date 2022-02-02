PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $940,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will announce $940,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $750,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 million. PolarityTE posted sales of $3.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 73.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year sales of $9.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.11 million to $9.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.31 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 265.02% and a negative return on equity of 102.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTE. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PolarityTE by 79.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PolarityTE in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in PolarityTE in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in PolarityTE in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PolarityTE in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolarityTE stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.49. 21,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,277. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.02. PolarityTE has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

