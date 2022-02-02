Post (POST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Post (NYSE:POST) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Post to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Post stock opened at $107.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.39. Post has a 1-year low of $91.79 and a 1-year high of $118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Post stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 592.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,052 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Post worth $33,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

