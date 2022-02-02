Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Power Integrations reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Power Integrations.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Shares of POWI traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.07. 355,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,634. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.62.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $270,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,730 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Power Integrations by 65.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.