Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Premier Financial Corp. is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank operates as a Home Savings Bank. First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency. Premier Financial Corp., formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

PFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered Premier Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Premier Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.37. Premier Financial has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average is $30.46.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.53 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 38.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Premier Financial will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,199,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,078,000 after purchasing an additional 341,290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 863,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,503,000 after purchasing an additional 23,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,069,000 after purchasing an additional 24,753 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,652,000 after purchasing an additional 93,798 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

