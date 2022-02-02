Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.71 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Shares of Premier stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Premier has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $42.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

In other news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 40.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 131.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 59.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

