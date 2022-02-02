Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 198.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

In other news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $116,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.54. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

