Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 31.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in TriNet Group by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TriNet Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

TNET stock opened at $85.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.57. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $214,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $2,073,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,445 shares of company stock valued at $6,765,741 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

