Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,762 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 19.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,762 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after acquiring an additional 167,117 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,076,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,434,000 after acquiring an additional 40,110 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 992,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,708,000 after buying an additional 16,172 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,222,000 after buying an additional 458,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 686,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,571,000 after buying an additional 43,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDLS opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $397.04 million, a PE ratio of 96.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NDLS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

