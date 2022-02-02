Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 266.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 206,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 36,566 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 42.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 63,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $357.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.78. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AxoGen Company Profile

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

