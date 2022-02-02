Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Acquires 1,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,908 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

