Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $3.37 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $65.19 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.11. The company has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a PE ratio of -27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

