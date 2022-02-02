Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $5.45 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after buying an additional 3,290,542 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,704,000 after buying an additional 1,045,572 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 378.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after purchasing an additional 891,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after purchasing an additional 722,962 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,988,000. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

Shares of IBM opened at $135.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.64 and a 200-day moving average of $133.14.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

