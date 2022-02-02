Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Fortive by 105.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Fortive by 61.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 4,347.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

In other news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

FTV opened at $70.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.83. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $79.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.