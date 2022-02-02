Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 1,700 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter.

ESGV opened at $81.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $88.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.89.

