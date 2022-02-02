Project TXA (TXA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $51,301.00

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Project TXA has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Project TXA coin can currently be bought for $2.41 or 0.00006393 BTC on popular exchanges. Project TXA has a market capitalization of $6.19 million and $51,301.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00051864 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,675.87 or 0.07103187 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00057253 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,600.76 or 0.99812505 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00055700 BTC.

About Project TXA

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

